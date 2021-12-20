Riddle bakes & Charlotte Grinch-es in WWE’s TikTok Holiday video

Tis the week before Christmas... and that means it’s time for WWE to drop their annual holiday video.

For 2021, they’ve gone with a social media theme. Not something many of us want more of in our lives — but at least they went with TikToks, not tweets. There’s also an opening gag with Riddle texting his RK-Bro Randy Orton in the middle of the night about the video which honestly might be my favorite part of the whole thing. Not having his tag partner’s in his contacts is indeed Classic Randy.

In between Orton moments, we also get Big E, Seth Rollins hyping his wife & sending Big Time Becks some kisses via emoji, Charlotte Flair with a Grinch filter, and lots & lots of meme-y stuff.

Not as great as some of their past efforts (I always liked the animated ones), but better than Drew McIntyre hitting a Mucinex snot monster with a Claymore like we got last year.

Happy Holidays!