Video: Liv Morgan attacks Becky Lynch during training

Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view event coming up on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This is a rematch from the Dec. 6 episode of Raw, where Lynch cheated to successfully retain the title over Morgan.

Lynch sadistically injured Morgan’s wrist on last week’s (Dec. 13) episode of Raw. In a new video released by WWE last night, Morgan tries to gain a measure of revenge by ambushing Lynch during a training session. The plan quickly backfires on Morgan, as she instead attacks an innocent wrestler who happens to somewhat look like Lynch. The real Becky Lynch then shows up from behind to attack Liv with her own weapon, but Morgan is able to recover and send Lynch running off after several cane strikes.

Check it out for yourself:

What do you think of the latest angle between Lynch and Morgan, Cagesiders? Do you think WWE is planning to add some weapons or a gimmick to their championship rematch at Day 1?