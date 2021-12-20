WWE Raw results, live blog (Dec. 20, 2021): The Cutting Edge

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 20, 2021) from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Day 1 event scheduled for the first day of January 2022.

Advertised for tonight: Maryse joins Edge for an episode of “The Cutting Edge,” AJ Styles & Omos will be guests on the latest episode of “Miz TV,” Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Vega, Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 20