Becky Lynch’s latest milestone even puts Roman Reigns to shame

Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to celebrate her latest career milestone, which she is calling “Becky500.” Here is The Man explaining in her own words what she has accomplished:

I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool.



Won’t be ending anytime soon either. pic.twitter.com/6rKcsXTVMj — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 2, 2021

Lynch has been a champion in WWE every day she’s been on the active roster going back to WrestleMania 35, where she pinned Ronda Rousey to win both the Raw and SmackDown women’s titles.

The Becky2Belts moniker didn’t last for long after that night, as Charlotte Flair beat Lynch for the SmackDown women’s title one month later. However, Lynch held onto the Raw women’s title all the way up until the day she announced her pregnancy in May 2020.

Lynch was then inactive until SummerSlam 2021, where she made a surprise return and immediately squashed Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women’s title. Two months later, Lynch and Flair swapped the SmackDown and Raw women’s titles, because that’s a very dumb thing that happens sometimes in WWE when they have no idea how to pull off a draft. Lynch has been Raw women’s champion ever since.

Add it all up, and Lynch has been a champion every single day that she’s been an active wrestler for WWE going back to WrestleMania 35. Becky is now celebrating 500 consecutive active days as champion, which even outpaces Roman Reigns’ current never-ending Universal championship run of 460+ days.

Lynch is set to defend the Raw women’s title against Liv Morgan next week on Raw, so her streak will be on the line.

Who do you think will be the first wrestler to lose their status as champion - Becky Lynch, or Roman Reigns?