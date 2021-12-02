Bron Breakker has the right mindset on being a Steiner

It’s well-known that Bron Breakker is Rick Steiner’s son. Despite the goofy ring name that WWE gave him, the big bad booty nephew is quickly becoming the face of the rebranded NXT 2.0 program.

During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Breakker was asked what it’s like trying to live up to the expectations of being a Steiner. Bron said he doesn’t worry about that sort of stuff, and is singularly focused on improving his skills every day:

“I don’t pay attention to any of that. I just focus on what I’m doing on a daily basis. I focus on my coaching, the things that I’m being taught. I focus on the mistakes that I’m making so I can correct them and be better the next day. Obviously there’s high expectations for me ‘cause of my dad and uncle and what they did before me. But, I’m here to make a name for myself.”

Breakker has been impressive in the ring considering his very limited experience, and it seems like it’s just a matter of time until he is a big star on Raw or SmackDown. Throughout the interview he talks about the importance of picking everyone’s brain around him and learning from his mistakes; that’s the right mindset to have at this very early stage in his career while he is still developing the tools to be a major player for WWE at some point down the line.

How optimistic are you about Bron Breakker’s future in WWE, Cagesiders?