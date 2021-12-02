After going more than a year without live fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE returned to touring on the road in July 2021.

Their first house shows back in Canada are scheduled to take place on Dec. 29 in Toronto, with Trish Stratus hosting, and Dec. 30 in Quebec.

WWE then had a Canada tour scheduled in January 2022, which included one episode of Raw, one episode of SmackDown, and two house shows. Those events have now been postponed until later in the year.

Here is the latest information from WWE about the changes to their touring schedule in January:

“The WWE Friday Night SmackDown live event scheduled for January 21, 2022 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to Friday, September 30. The WWE Supershow live event scheduled for January 22, 2022 at the Brandt Centre in Regina has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 1. The WWE Supershow live event scheduled for January 23, 2022 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon has been rescheduled and will now be WWE Live on Sunday, October 2. The WWE Monday Night Raw live event scheduled for January 24, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton has been rescheduled to Monday, September 26. Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.ca and all originally purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.”

The Jan. 21 episode of SmackDown is now scheduled for the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jan. 24 episode of Raw will now take place at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

WWE has not provided a reason for this scheduling change. As of right now, the Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 house shows in Canada have not been changed.