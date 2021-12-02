In a brief interview with Adam’s Apple at a March of Dimes event, Stephanie McMahon touched on what the future holds in WWE for Ronda Rousey and Gable Steveson.

First up is Ronda Rousey’s potential return to WWE. It sounds like Rousey has an open invitation to come back to WWE whenever she feels like doing so.

“...she is always welcome to come back, as long as she stays away from me!”

Olympic gold medalist and college athlete Gable Steveson was drafted to Raw two months ago. What’s the timetable for his debut?

“He’s still in school. When he’s done with school, hopefully he’s gonna be a part of the full-time roster.”

She also explains why it made sense to do SummerSlam 2021 on a Saturday night, and indicates that we’ll see a mix of Saturday and Sunday pay-per-view events in 2022. McMahon then tells the story of how her oldest daughter, who has done some training for pro wrestling, got bit by the sports entertainment bug when she was a baby. Be sure to check out the video at the top of this post if you’d like to hear these details.

When do you think we’ll see Ronda Rousey back in WWE, Cagesiders? Is babyface Rousey versus heel Becky Lynch a match that would interest you?