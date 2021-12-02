The Young Bucks topped the Usos and everyone else in the PWI Tag Team 50

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual kayfabe rankings included tag teams for the first time ever last year, and FTR topped the charts.
There’s a new team on top in 2021. Here are the top five tag teams in the world in 2021, per PWI:
- Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
- Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M)
- Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
- ALK (Giulia & Syuri)
Matt and Nick Jackson, who did not make the top 10 last year, are not remotely surprised that they are recognized as the best tag team in the world:
December 2, 2021
The Young Bucks carried the AEW tag team titles for most of the last year, and had some incredible pay-per-view matches against teams like FTR, Lucha Bros, and Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley.
The Usos are the only WWE tag team in the top five. Jey Uso spent a good chunk of the year in a singles role until Jimmy returned from injury in May. It’s worth noting that MSK finished in 6th place, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler came in 7th place, and the Street Profits dropped a few spots to 9th place.
Stardom’s team of Giulia and Syuri (ALK) ranked as the best women’s tag team in the world.
You can purchase a digital issue of the PWI Tag Team 50 here, or preorder the print copy from Pro Wrestling Illustrated here.
What are your thoughts on PWI’s tag team rankings, Cagesiders?
Loading comments...