WWE lists the Top 10 returns of 2021

10. Sasha Banks saves Bianca Belair

9. Carlito enters the Royal Rumble

8. Zelina Vega returns

7. Jimmy Uso comes back

6. Edge confronts The Bloodline

5. Goldberg wants Bobby Lashley

4. The Demon crawls back into WWE

3. John Cena confronts Roman Reigns

2. Becky Lynch surprises Bianca Belair

1. Brock Lesnar spoils Roman Reigns’ celebration

There are no real surprises here — you see what I did there? — but of course Lesnar’s shock return at SummerSlam takes the top spot. It was legitimately surprising to see him, with no word leaking out beforehand. Lynch’s return earlier in the night was also big simply because it was her first bit of action following the birth of her first child.

John Cena, The Demon, and Goldberg rounding out the top five is about right, considering who made the list. Either way, it’s fun to watch them all back, especially considering there are crowds to react to them!