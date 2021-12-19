WWE Day 1 match card & rumors

The next show on the WWE calendar will be the first event in the chronology of the Day 1 show, scheduled for Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the first time the company will hold a pay-per-view on New Year’s Day.

Here’s the card just a couple weeks from showtime:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal championship)

Lesnar returned from suspension, pushed around Sami Zayn both mentally and physically, and ultimately found himself booked in a title match in the main event of this show. He’s a shrewd businessman.

Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE championship)

This started as a singles match between E and Rollins with Owens and Lashley added over the course of a couple episodes of Raw. We’ll see if it actually stays a Fatal 4-Way.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan (Raw women’s championship)

Morgan came up short in her quest to win the title on Raw recently but only because Lynch cheated to win. With that in mind, and Morgan still over, WWE booked a rematch.

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day (SmackDown tag team championship)

Part 27,506.

Edge vs. The Miz

When Edge finally showed up on Monday Night Raw a month after being drafted there, he showed up looking for a new challenge. The Miz took that opportunity to return to start some beef with him. Here we are.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Moss and Happy Corbin tried to steal McIntyre’s sword but couldn’t get it out of the desk it was embedded in. Too weak. Not worthy of it. McIntyre retrieved it, and went hunting. Corbin threw Moss under the bus by putting Moss into a match with McIntyre at this show.

There is an Intercontinental championship match that has gone official for this show, but it involves spoilers. If you want to know it, you can find it here. That will likely complete the card, unless WWE decides to add the RK-Bro-nament winners vs. RK-Bro for the Raw tag team titles.

