Pro wrestlers showed out at a couple sporting events this weekend

Pro wrestling may not be what it once was, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see pro wrestlers popping up all over the place in other sporting events. For instance, Drew McIntyre announced the starters for the Milwaukee Bucks over Seth Rollins’ entrance theme:
Two-time WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE with tonight’s #BucksWWE Starters. pic.twitter.com/PzQNsEMnrU— Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) December 19, 2021
The Bucks lost by 29 points to the Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, Adam Cole (bay bay) showed up at Halo’s first LAN of its return season, an event in Raleigh, for to squad up with Goldenboy — a host on G4 alongside WWE’s Xavier Woods — for a Big Team Battle Bonanza:
Watching @AdamColePro at @HCS. LFG! @Halo #halo pic.twitter.com/2AC4h4HlSA— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 19, 2021
For those who don’t follow Halo, this was the entertainment portion of the tournament — of course it was, Adam Cole showed up — and Cole was called in to help Goldenboy defend his Big Team Battle title. In a surprise, they arguably had the most entertaining matchup of the day, with Cole and the squad emerging victorious:
They've done it!— Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) December 19, 2021
Team @GoldenboyFTW defends the belt in the BTB Bonanza II!@AdamColePro@MLGPuckett@UberNick_@Lady_Echidna@aPureGangster@ShadyG@Lunchbox@hitchariide@DanRue_IG@RealLifeSpartan
Ruthless (Raleigh VIP) pic.twitter.com/XSk4QIeK1k
For what it’s worth, the tournament concludes today on Twitch, with OpTic expected to run the table.
