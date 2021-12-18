During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Happy Corbin mentioned something about Madcap Moss taking on Drew McIntyre in a singles match at the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Moss responded with a mix of fear and apprehension.

WWE never mentioned it being official, so it was unclear if it was actually going to happen. Then, just today, they went ahead and announced it as happening.

This came after McIntyre accepted the challenge on Talking Smack:

There you have it! McIntyre’s journey to a Universal championship match continues with, of all people, Madcap Moss.

Here’s the updated card: