WWE books the card for Raw next week

WWE took to Twitter a short while ago to announce the card for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here’s what the fine folks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin can look forward to watching:

Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, in a match that has come about thanks to the latter constantly taking selfies alongside a downed Balor. WWE is selling it as Theory “putting Vince McMahon’s lessons to the test,”

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, in a match that feels like it’s happened every week for a month straight,

Damian Preist vs. Dolph Ziggler, in what they’re calling a “Championship Contender’s Match.” I guess that means if Dolph wins he’s in line for a title shot? It’s still unclear,

Miz TV with special guests AJ Styles & Omos, who have been strangely fractured of late. Styles & Omos will also wrestle Rey & Dominik Mysterio on this show,

Finally, Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina.

This is all in addition to the already announced “Cutting Edge” segment with Edge hosting Maryse and whatever Bobby Lashley will be getting up to.

Interested?