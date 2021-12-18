WWE SmackDown spoilers for Dec. 24: Women’s title match, 12 man gauntlet, more!

WWE stayed in Rosemont, Illinois’ Allstate Arena after the Dec. 17 SmackDown to film the Dec. 24 SmackDown.

Here’s what went down in Chicagoland, courtesy of spoilers from NoDQ & @TheQumarZaman:

- Sami Zayn won the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match (Angel def. Mansoor, Angel def. Erik, Shanky def. Angel, Ivar def. Shanky, Sheamus def. Ivar, Sheamus def. Drew Gulak, Sheamus def. Cesaro thanks to Ridge Holland distraction, Ricochet def. Sheamus when he’s distracted by Cesaro attacking Holland, Ricochet def. Humberto despite Sheamus attacking him before the bell, Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal, Zayn def. Ricochet). Zayn will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental championship at Day 1. - Charlotte Flair def. Toni Storm via pinfall (reversing a roll-up into one of her own) to retain the SmackDown Women’s title. - Drew McIntyre & New Day def. Madcap Moss & The Usos in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. The Christmas-themed set was destroyed/used as weapons. Moss & Happy Corbin got egg nog dumped on them. McIntyre won it by pinning Moss after a Claymore.

Seeing as this show is essentially the go home for Day 1 (Dec. 31’s episode is supposed to be a “best of” on FS1), this in-ring action will presumably be rounded out with a number of backstage segments that were or will be taped separately.

Sound like a good way to spend two hours on Christmas Eve?