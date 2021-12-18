A SmackDown to set up another, taped SmackDown

Normally, this is a space where I would write about something related to this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, leading right on into the posting of the playlist of all the videos from the show. It’s a bit of a balancing act, considering I also have to write the recap for the show, and there are only so many different things to say about whatever WWE chose to put on FOX on any given week. Typically, there are enough items of note that I can split something off and give it a bit more focus.

That’s not really the case this week.

It just felt so much like absolutely nothing of note happened on this show.

That’s not entirely true, of course — a SmackDown women’s title match was set up for next week, with Toni Storm challenging Charlotte Flair once again. There will also be a 12-man Gauntlet to become top contender to the Intercontinental championship. Plus, fallout from the big main event angle that saw Roman Reigns fire Paul Heyman and get laid out by Brock Lesnar.

So, really, they just used SmackDown this week to set up SmackDown next week. They taped that show on the same night, by the way.

Shrug.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: