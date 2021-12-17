Roman Reigns fires Paul Heyman

Well, it finally happened.

After months and months of Roman Reigns wondering if Paul Heyman was still working with Brock Lesnar despite being aligned with “The Tribal Chief,” dating all the way back to Lesnar’s surprise return at SummerSlam in August, he finally had enough on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He returned after a break last week, where Heyman kinda/sorta/accidentally acted as Lesnar’s hype man and more or less continued outing himself as, at the very least, playing both sides. He had questions.

One of those questions: “Why are you protecting Brock Lesnar from me?”

Heyman’s answer: “I’m not protecting Brock Lesnar from you. I’m protecting you from Brock Lesnar.”

That was it.

The end.

Reigns gave Heyman a hug, thanked him for his years of service to the family, fired him, and then gave him a Superman Punch on the way out for good measure. Just to really put the nail in the coffin.

Of course, Lesnar showed up to run through the entire Bloodline, F-5’s for all. And that’s how the show went off the air.

Day 1 is just a couple weeks away.