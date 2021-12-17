WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 17, 2021) with a show emanating from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, featuring all the latest build to the Day 1 pay-per-view event coming up on January 1, 2022.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns is back on SmackDown after last week’s Samoan Sabbatical. How will the Head of the Table respond to Paul Heyman’s slip-up where he referred to Brock Lesnar as the likely future Universal champion? More importantly, how many wheelchairs and neck braces will Canadian alpha male Sami Zayn bring to the ring after Lesnar’s latest assault on him?

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 17