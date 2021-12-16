Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott was embarrassed and upset after WWE fired him

WWE has fired more than 80 wrestlers throughout 2021, and that includes releasing the entire Hit Row faction (B-Fab, Top Dolla, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Ashante Adonis) last month. The decision to cut Hit Row came as a big surprise because they were just drafted to SmackDown in October and given several hype videos ahead of their debut.

On his Swerve City podcast, Shane Strickland (fka Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott) discussed his WWE release. He explained that he was upset by their decision because it was an embarrassment to his family. Here is the transcript of what he said, courtesy of Fightful:

“When the release happened I was upset. It was more of an embarrassment to my family because I felt like I was like, I let them down because I talked up so much about how everything was going to be okay, everything is going to be I’m going to exceed the expectations. We’re doing something that’s never been done, yadda yadda yadda. It felt like it was like now it was thrown back in my face...”

Even so, he’s proud of his work in WWE:

“But once again, I look around and I’m appreciative of all that I’ve accomplished. Everything that I’ve done in the WWE, I’m proud of...I was able to pull myself out of obscurity into becoming something that was just like it was needed. It was like wanted, an act, a group that just had to be on the next level, we did that, and we did it in five months of being together and knowing each other. That’s something I can always be proud of and I can leave my mark with it and be proud and move on.”

