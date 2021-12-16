It was reported yesterday that Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE. Rumors have been swirling for months about his contract expiring in January 2022, and it sounds like even some folks in WWE expected him to leave for another promotion.

A lot of fans were surprised by his decision to stick around in Vince McMahon’s pro wrestling company, but it’s really not that hard to figure out why Owens will continue working for WWE; they offered him an amount of money that made sense for him to sign on the dotted line.

According to F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer, KO’s new contract is for three years, and he’ll be earning between two to three million dollars per year on the deal:

“He signed a three-year deal with WWE...It’s a very good money deal. I think that the feeling was it was more than he would be able to get with AEW. It’s $2-3 million, in that range, per year, so it may be. I don’t want to say it probably will be because I don’t know what AEW would have offered. There are guys in AEW who make in that range, but not a lot.”

Meltzer also mentioned that Owens’ new contract does not include a No Cut clause.

In an interview with Pat Laprade, Owens indicated that it wasn’t a difficult decision. He did the right thing for his family and he’s very comfortable in WWE, which has been his home for the last seven years.

The deal makes a lot of sense for both sides. Owens is going to make a lot of money while under contract with WWE, the travel schedule isn’t as brutal as it used to be, and three years isn’t super long. If his body holds up, he can cash in again for big bucks at 40 years old when this contract expires. WWE can certainly afford to pay him millions of dollars per year, as this is the reported amount of money that several top stars are making, and the company is more profitable than ever before. Now they get to keep one of the most talented wrestlers in the world on their roster and programming.

It looks like a clear win-win situation for both Owens and WWE.