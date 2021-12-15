NXT rating returns to normal even as total viewers fall

Last week saw a historically low rating in the 18-49 year old demographic for NXT on USA. On Dec. 14, that number went back to where it has been for the last couple months. Some outside the key demo tuned out, though, because the show had its smallest overall audience for its regular network since moving to Tuesdays.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode was watched by 561K, a nearly 5% drop from the week prior. The 18-49 number rose to .14, a 27% increase from last Tuesday’s record-tying number, and pretty much where NXT’s been landing most weeks since Halloween Havoc. NXT finished 36th among cable originals this week, with Steph Curry breaking records in the first game of TNT’s NBA doubleheader winning the night.

WWE and their cable partner will hope last week’s rating was a one-off, while also hoping this week’s total viewers number is. Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.