Kevin Owens re-signs with WWE

Since word spread that his current WWE contract was up in January 2022, there’s been a lot of speculation and even anticipation that Kevin Owens would leave the company he’s been with since 2014. There was even a rumor that WWE believed he would leave, something KO fueled with breadcrumbs about a reunion with his friends The Young Bucks in AEW.

We can stop fantasy booking a Mt. Rushmore reunion with Matt & Nick Jackson and Adam Cole on Dynamite. Fightful Select reports Owens has re-signed with WWE. Wrestling historian and fellow Quebecer Pat Laprade confirmed the news, and shared that it’s a multi-year deal. Laprade also shared the news that he has a podcast coming out tomorrow on which Owens will discuss his decision to stick with his current employer rather than test the free agent market.

While we wait for that to drop, we can focus on the 37 year old Owens’ next big match — challenging for the WWE title at Day 1 on Jan. 1, 2022. We can also get back to wondering about his friend Sami Zayn’s contract status...