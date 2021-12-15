Your occasional reminder that Bret Hart thinks Hulk Hogan stinks

Bret Hart is not only the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will as a wrestler. That catchphase/description also applies to the Hitman’s skill as an interview subject and opinion haver.

Someone Hart’s offered his opinion on freely and frequently in the past is Hulk Hogan. A chat Bret had with The Calgary Sun about his earning a spot on Canada’s Walk of Fame gave us an update on how he feels about the Hulkster.

The Excellence of Execution was answering a question about his legacy, but managed to work Hogan into the discussion. And, yep, still thinks he sucks (emphasis mine):

“And all the Canadian wrestlers like Natalya or Edge were influenced by me. I think if you look back at wrestling when it was the Hulk Hogan show. He was six-foot-eight and a one-out-of-three wrestler. He didn’t know a headlock from a headlamp. He didn’t know very much. He knew how to do a clothesline and maybe a body slam. He was very limited. (WWE owner) Vince McMahon took a chance with me and made me that champion. It meant so much to me that I think I tried to live up to be that champion. It was about being the best wrestler. I gave so much as that wrestler. I was a good role model in the dressing room. All that means a lot.”

Never change, Hitman.