Duke Hudson’s bald head finally exposed

Well, I’ve written fairly extensively about the saga of Duke Hudson, apparent ace poker player, and Cameron Grimes, who is decidedly not that, and the feud that grew over a simple hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, I might as well write a little something about how they closed out the story.

Hudson’s bald head was finally exposed.

That was the big payoff.

He was slightly shaven after losing to Grimes at WarGames, only to return with a ridiculous wig, eager to fight once again. He failed time and time again to accomplish much of anything, really, and only ever humiliated himself.

The final humiliation was the big reveal of his shiny bald head after yet another defeat, this time in a No Holds Barred match.

It’s been worth it if only for the fun Rhea Ripley has had with it on Twitter:

She retweeted a bunch more and generally had a ball of a time with such a simple angle. I guess it was all worth it in the end after all.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT this week: