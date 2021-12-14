Hardys tease reunion, joke about Jeff’s WWE release

The saga of Jeff Hardy’s release from WWE has been... odd.

We won’t know what to make of it until Jeff tells his story — specifically about why Hardy left mid-match at the Dec. 4 house show in Texas, allegedly causing the company to give him a “rehab or else” ultimatum which led to the company cutting him. His brother Matt continues to tell us that Jeff will tell that story when he’s ready to, and to assure us his brother has not relapsed into the addictive behaviors we’ve all witnessed in the past.

From Matt’s House of Hardy Twitch Dec. 13 Twitch stream:

“Jeff is in the best place I’ve seen him in a very long time. As far as the details of what went down on that evening, and in that match on that night, I have talked with Jeff, I feel good about everything he said. That is Jeff’s story to share. I’m sure he will, when he is ready to — actually he’s told me he will when he’s ready to do. But before anyone rushes to judgment — obviously, they drug tested him after all this stuff. Wait til you hear the results of that, and when that comes back clean then, hopefully, people will feel better about it. “Because I feel very good about Jeff, I feel confident about Jeff. And WWE, I understand their stance too. They feel like they were kind of backed into a corner because of his history, and even though they may have jumped the gun with this a little bit, they made a decision, and it is what it is. And Jeff did say he wasn’t going to go to rehabilitation because he didn’t feel he needed to, and I don’t think he did either, and that’s the honest to God truth. So that is where that lies.”

There aren’t really many other clues to what Jeff’s story will include. His older brother again expressed his concerns about WWE repeatedly using Jeff’s addiction in storylines, and spoke of the pressure of working for the company. But he also says the Hardys were aware of those things when they returned in 2017. So while people will speculate (and it’s human nature to do so), the answers will have to come from Jeff when he’s ready to give them.

What Matt does seem to be ready to do is tease a Hardy Boyz reunion.

I feel xtremely good about the future. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 11, 2021

He talked on Twitch about their dynamic together and legacy as a tag team. That carried over to the YouTube video he released from the stream, which does the same thing while building to Jeff “accidentally” walking into frame because he was listening to “Release Me” by Wilson Phillips on his headphones (get it?!?!):

A second video features Jeff plugging some upcoming dates where he’ll be performing his music live. He reportedly has a standard 90 day non-compete as part of his WWE release, so playing gigs will keep him busy until he can wrestle again.

It certainly seems like Matt wants that to happen with him, which would presumably be in AEW. Jeff was already talking about that prior to his release.

Stay tuned.