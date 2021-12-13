Bobby Lashley added to WWE title match at Day 1

After a bizarre episode of Monday Night Raw that included a heel being forced to overcome multiple major obstacles just to get into a championship match, Bobby Lashley has officially been added to the WWE title bout at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lashley, who is a heel, demanded he be added to the match after the statement he made last week. Instead of simply giving him his way, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce decided he would have to defeat every other participant already in the match — the champion, Big E, and the two challengers, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens — all in one night.

So he went out and did just that.

First, he submitted Owens, who tapped before the Hurt Lock was even fully applied because why the hell wouldn’t he? Then, Owens and Rollins attempted to outsmart the system and score a DQ win for the latter but the authority just tossed out the decision and restarted as a No DQ match and, of course, Lashley won that.

Finally, in the main event, he pinned WWE Champion Big E, who was fighting with the other two NOT to help him win, even though it would have benefitted him greatly, and it directly hurt him otherwise.

The entire ordeal was filled gaps in logic the size of the Grand Canyon, including no less than two matches where both wrestlers were heels, but here we are. The biggest heel of them all heroically overcame all the obstacles to send everyone home unhappy.

Joy.

The updated Day 1 match card: