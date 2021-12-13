Liv Morgan gets her Raw women’s title rematch at WWE Day 1

Becky Lynch cheated to defeat Liv Morgan in their Raw women’s championship match on Monday Night Raw last week. She was blatant about doing so, and WWE immediately went about promoting a possible rematch between the two on the basis of that fact.

After all, there was a very angry little fan who very much wanted Morgan to win and was awfully unhappy about how Lynch went about defending her title.

Naturally, the two rivals talked it out on Monday Night Raw this week, where Liv cut an impassioned promo saying she’s deserving of a rematch and she wants to be the best representative of the title for that young fan. If Becky is really “big time” like she claims, she’ll accept the challenge for the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lynch did accept ... but only after they ran an angle where she “injured” Morgan by trapping her arm in the steps and brutalizing it.

Still, WWE has gone ahead and announced the match anyway.

The updated card: