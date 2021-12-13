RK-Bro-nament finals pushed back two weeks

WWE just announced the following:

BREAKING: Due to injuries suffered by both The #StreetProfits and The Mysterios, @sarahschreib reveals that the RK-Bro-nament Finals have been pushed back. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TrLykayxug — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2021

The original plan was for The Street Profits to wrestle Rey & Dominik Mysterio on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw for a future shot at RK-Bro and the Raw tag team titles, presumably at the Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, in Atlanta. That won’t be happening now because, as mentioned in the above video, there were injuries suffered among both teams.

There was no announcement as to the nature of those injuries. Instead, it was simply revealed the match has been rescheduled for the Dec. 27 episode of Monday Night Raw in Detroit, Michigan. That still gives them time to do the title match at the PPV, if they so choose.

And, really, why wouldn’t they?

For now, the focus of the tag team division, at least as far as the red brand is concerned, can shift back to whatever the hell is going on between AJ Styles and Omos.