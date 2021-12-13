DDP threw himself a surprise wedding

Last Thursday (Dec. 9), WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married.
We didn’t know in advance, because DDP conspired with his daughter Brittany to surprise Page’s then-fiancée now-wife Payge McMahon. We know now because the fitness guru (and self-professed “shameless self-promoter) sent a press release to Wrestling Inc about it.
DDP told McMahon they were going to a formal Christmas party, proposed to her in front of family and friends - including fellow Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, his wife Katie Forbes, and wrestlers like Harold “Ice Train” Hogue, nZo, Big Cass & Ace Austin, and held the ceremony on the spot when she said “yes”.
@PaygeMcMahon @HideokiBespoke @TherealRVD @TheKatieForbes @real1 @TheCaZXL @The_Ace_Austin @MeanGiaMiller @JulieCourtTV @MarcMero @Hollywoodyates @DrAsa @LexyNair @TheKimberlyPage pic.twitter.com/7QPF3eOnkA— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) December 13, 2021
The 47 year old bride, a “retired adventure athlete” who is no relation to DDPs former employers at WWE and is now Payge Page, and 65 year old groom have been a couple for two years.
On behalf of everyone in the Cageside Seats’ community, congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs. DDP... BANG!
