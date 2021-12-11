Becky Lynch pinned in SmackDown dark match, blames young girl

RK-Bro weren’t the only Raw stars brought in for SmackDown last night (Dec. 10).

With Roman Reigns not on hand (he’ll be back next Friday) and Jeff Hardy unexpectedly no longer with the company, WWE used the Raw Tag Team champions to add some star-power to the televised portion of the blue brand show in Los Angeles. And for the dark match main event, they sent the Staples Center crowd home happy by having Bianca Belair and Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch work a dream match 4Way with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s champ Charlotte Flair.

It resulted in a victory for The Boss, who scored a rare pinfall on Lynch.

you think you can come to Sasha Banks’ show and win? pic.twitter.com/0LU1ld0dOa — mister j (@brandnewdrip) December 11, 2021

But Big Time Becks wasn’t going to own a loss, not even one most people will never know about, let alone see. No, Lynch found a scapegoat — a young girl in the front row she claimed “distracted her”.

Lol Becky blaming a fan for her loss. I love her playfulnesses with the young fans. pic.twitter.com/HXKEG5h1De — Gracie the 4HW fan (@Baby_Face_Grace) December 11, 2021

Hey, at least Becky set up a future feud. In 15 years or so, that girl’s coming for her belt. I assume she’ll still have it.