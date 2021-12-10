WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 10, 2021) with a show emanating from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, featuring all the latest build to the Day 1 pay-per-view event coming up on January 1, 2022.
Advertised for tonight: Naomi finally gets to square off against WWE Official Sonya Deville in a singles match. We’ll also see Xia Li’s SmackDown debut, Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a non-title match, RK-Bro coming over from Raw for a triple threat match against New Day and The Usos, and more!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.
