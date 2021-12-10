WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 10, 2021) with a show emanating from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, featuring all the latest build to the Day 1 pay-per-view event coming up on January 1, 2022.

Advertised for tonight: Naomi finally gets to square off against WWE Official Sonya Deville in a singles match. We’ll also see Xia Li’s SmackDown debut, Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a non-title match, RK-Bro coming over from Raw for a triple threat match against New Day and The Usos, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 10