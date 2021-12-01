NXT ratings are headed in the right direction ahead of WarGames

Not much to report when it comes to NXT’s Nov. 30 numbers. But what change there is from the week before is positive, and that’s good news as WWE’s developmental brand put the finishing touches on the build to the first live streaming special of the 2.0 era.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 637,000 people. That’s just under a 2% increase from Nov. 23. The 18 - 49 year old demographic rating inched upwards as well, with this week’s .15 being a 7% improvement over the previous episode.

NXT finished 34th among cable originals. Nothing huge stood out among the competition, but college and pro basketball coverage did make up half the top ten.

We’ll see if WWE can continue the positive trend for USA next week with WarGames fallout. In the meantime, here’s a look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

