The Rock still can’t decide who goes in the fourth spot on his pro wrestling Mt. Rushmore

He’s on The Undertaker’s WWE Mt. Rushmore, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t want to put himself on his own top four.

If he did, he could eliminate some confusion about his final spot. See, The Great One has consistently picked the same three names for his personal Mt. Rushmore: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin,

But he likes to leave that last pick in flux. He usually cheats and lists a few names in a tie for the fourth spot. In 2019, it was Gorgeous George and Bruno Sammartino. Last year, he didn’t even really officially name his choices, ratting off Nature Boy Buddy Rogers, Sammartino, Randy Macho Man Savage, Dusty Rhodes, and Bob Backlund during an Instagram Q & A.

Now, Rocky’s 2021 picks are in. And we’ve got three new names for the final bust on DJ’s Mt. Rushmore:

Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions ⛰⭐️



Hulk Hogan

Steve Austin

Ric Flair

* 4th spot is a three way tie *

Undertaker

Pat Patterson

Jackie Fargo



Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby #peopleselbow #bionicelbow https://t.co/CbsvPPf71v — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2021

You can see that he’s also expanded the back of his Mt. Rushmore, which is where Johnson put himself last year:

“Where am I on Mt. Rushmore? I would say I’m on the back of Mt. Rushmore. That’s the part you don’t see, but I’m on the back there all by myself. And I’m raising my eyebrow, and I’m, ‘If you smell…’ I’m doing all that shit. That’s me on the back.”

Now he’s put the Son of a Plumber back there, too. Hard times, daddy. But at least that takes Dusty out of the rotating cast for fourth position on Rock mountain.