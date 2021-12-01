Bron Breakker is getting more Steiner all the time

For the love of all that is pro wrestling, can we just go back to calling him Rex Steiner?

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 saw Bron Breakker (I still can’t believe they actually gave that man a name like that) once again lean into being the son of Rick Steiner — he was barking all around the place, right along with the fans, who love doing it too — and the nephew of Scott Steiner.

Johnny Gargano called him “The Big Bad Booty Nephew” and then he did this during their match:

That’s Rex Steiner, damn it. Or even Bron Steiner. Just use the damn name already, Vince.

Anyway, here are all the highlights from NXT this week: