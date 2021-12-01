Bron Breakker is getting more Steiner all the time

For the love of all that is pro wrestling, can we just go back to calling him Rex Steiner?
This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 saw Bron Breakker (I still can’t believe they actually gave that man a name like that) once again lean into being the son of Rick Steiner — he was barking all around the place, right along with the fans, who love doing it too — and the nephew of Scott Steiner.
Johnny Gargano called him “The Big Bad Booty Nephew” and then he did this during their match:
#WWENXT #NXTWarGames @bronbreakkerwwe @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/mAMoJC5HBU— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 1, 2021
That’s Rex Steiner, damn it. Or even Bron Steiner. Just use the damn name already, Vince.
Anyway, here are all the highlights from NXT this week:
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai — WarGames advantage ladder match
- Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase
- Edris Enofé will prove all the doubters wrong on NXT 2.0
- MSK’s journey comes to an end as they finally meet the shaman
- Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Legado del Fantasma — No. 1 contender’s match
- Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner confront Imperium ahead of NXT WarGames
- Tiffany Stratton goes on a shopping spree in preparation for her NXT debut
- Edris Enofé vs. Solo Sikoa
- Joe Gacy opens the doors of opportunity in his all-inclusive invitational
- Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz
- Draco Anthony’s actions will speak louder than his words
- Johnny Gargano vs. Bron Breakker — WarGames advantage ladder match
- Team Black & Gold doesn’t need an advantage
- Team 2.0 is confident heading into NXT WarGames
- Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai will be the most cohesive team
