Tag team title match now official for NXT WarGames 2021

When Imperium won the NXT tag team titles back at Halloween Havoc, it sent MSK, whom they defeated for them, into a career tailspin. They’ve spent the past month searching for the shaman, trying to find their way back to the success they once had.

That left the door open for other teams to step up to become top contenders to the championship. Legado Del Fantasma, long in the mix, did just that. Joining them there was the relatively new team of Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner, who are getting along swimmingly after the former initially mistrusted the latter.

Imperium offered up a shot to the winner of a match between the two, and they went at it on NXT 2.0 this week. Naturally, star power won out, as O’Reilly and Wagner showed off the chemistry they’ve been building with some nice tandem offense to score the victory.

