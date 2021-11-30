Kay Lee Ray, Bron Breakker win WarGames advantage ladder matches

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featured two separate WarGames advantage ladder matches, one for the women and one for the men, to determine who would, well, have the advantage in the upcoming WarGames matches at the pay-per-view of the same name this Sun., Dec. 5, 2021.

To start the night, Kay Lee Ray eagerly returned to action against Dakota Kai for what was a predictably bonkers car crash of a match. In the end, it was Ray who grabbed the briefcase and did something that has only happened once before — given the babyface team the advantage.

That means Ray, Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Cora Jade have the edge over Kai & Toxic Attraction.

Later, the men got their turn. In their case, the two participants were voted on by fans through a poll running on WWE.com. The winners turned out to be Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker, because of course they would win a fan poll. They, too, had a damn good match, though not as good as Ray & Kai, with Breakker ultimately besting Gargano to give his team the advantage.

That means Breaker, Tony D’Angelo, Carmelo Hayes, and Grayson Waller have the edge over Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight.

See you Sunday!

Get complete NXT 2.0 results and coverage of this week’s show right here.