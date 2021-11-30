Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns had a moment before Raw’s dark match

Among the promotional tactics WWE used to sell tickets to Raw last night (Nov. 29) at Long Island’s UBS Arena was booking SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns.

The Universal champion didn’t appear during the television broadcast, but he & his cousins Jimmy & Jey Uso strolled out for the dark match* after the cameras stopped rolling. As they were stepping on stage, Seth Rollins was walking up the ramp after kicking Kevin Owens & WWE champ Big E’s butts but turning his Day 1 title shot into a Triple Threat in the process.

Reigns greets his former Shield brother with a smile, and offers a few words that sure look like good natured(?) smack talk. The fan’s phone doesn’t pick up what he says, and we can’t tell what if anything Rollins says in response, either. But the moment — especially how The Head of the Table looks over his shoulder to watch Seth leave before walking forward to hold up his belt — does a lot to sell an inevitable clash between these two Superstars.

When will it happen? The Drip God is tied up through Jan. 1, 2022, and Reigns has business with Brock Lesnar (and Sami Zayn) to handle. But I wouldn’t rule out WrestleMania 38 as a possibility.

Believe that?