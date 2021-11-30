Undertaker sits in a tub of ice, gives Kevin Hart his WWE Mt. Rushmore

We’ve covered Kevin Hart’s web series where he interviews people as they both sit in ice baths at least once before here on Cageside. That’s partly because he’s had some pro wrestling-related guests, but mostly because I — like Dwayne Johnson’s frequent co-star Mr. Hart — have a 13 year old’s sense of humor and think the show’s name is hilarious.

Fortunately, Hart’s latest guest on Cold as Balls isn’t just pro wrestling-related. The Undertaker is as pro wrestling as they come. He even reveals himself as the interviewee with a combination of his iconic Dead Man entrance and his signature sit-up comeback spot.

There’s lots more in the above video. Taker reveals his WWE Mt. Rushmore (André the Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels), and explains that his & Michelle McCool’s daughter loves John Cena so much she was “distraught” when her dad squashed him at WrestleMania 34. To close things out, Hart goes one-on-one with The Undertaker... in a thumb wrestling match.