Trish Stratus is hosting WWE’s Toronto house show

There are a few ways to look at this morning’s news that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will serve as the host of WWE’s Weds., Dec. 29 house show at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The realistic take is that this is the latest example of WWE pulling out whatever stops they can to sell tickets to live events. Bringing in a legend and beloved daughter of the 6ix, shortly after she was named a judge on a Canada’s Got Talent revival is a no-brainer.

The optimistic take is this could be a step toward one more match or run for Trish, maybe even something at WrestleMania 38 in Texas. Possibly bad news for anyone hoping we’ll finally get the Sasha Banks showdown Stratus & The Boss both love to talk about — the Toronto show is slated to feature the Raw roster, and Banks is being promoted for a date in Baltimore on Dec. 29. And given how excited the seven-time WWE Women’s champ seemed to be about Liv Morgan & her Stratus-inspired outfit from last night’s edition of the red brand, something with Becky Lynch is probably more likely. But maybe a seed can be planted for Trish vs. Sasha in Toronto? Keep hope alive.

The cynical take is that, since the 29th is a Wednesday, WWE wants to hurt Dynamite’s ratings in Canada by a few thousand viewers. Which is a pretty ridiculous reach, but you know someone will make it.

Anyway... any Cagesiders in the Great White North gonna get a ticket for some Stratusfaction at this WWE Live Event next month?