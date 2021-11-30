Vince McMahon is out here slapping Austin Theory around

Vince McMahon made another appearance on WWE television this week, appearing on Monday Night Raw to slap around Austin Theory.

Really.

I have no idea what their idea was here — McMahon seemingly took Theory under his wing and decided to teach him a lesson about surprises. Along the way, he scolded him for asking “how are you” because people don’t really care. He has Irritable Bowel Syndrome, an ingrown toenail, and an earache, but no one wants to know that.

Tell me about it.

Then he got pissed at him for looking away too much. In the end, after he made Theory believe he understood his asinine nonsense about surprises, he stood up and slapped him in the face before saying “you’ve got a lot to learn.”

I don’t know what the hell is going on anymore.

