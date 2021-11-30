Vince McMahon is out here slapping Austin Theory around

Vince McMahon made another appearance on WWE television this week, appearing on Monday Night Raw to slap around Austin Theory.
Really.
I have no idea what their idea was here — McMahon seemingly took Theory under his wing and decided to teach him a lesson about surprises. Along the way, he scolded him for asking “how are you” because people don’t really care. He has Irritable Bowel Syndrome, an ingrown toenail, and an earache, but no one wants to know that.
Tell me about it.
Then he got pissed at him for looking away too much. In the end, after he made Theory believe he understood his asinine nonsense about surprises, he stood up and slapped him in the face before saying “you’ve got a lot to learn.”
I don’t know what the hell is going on anymore.
Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week:
- Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins
- Lynch and Morgan agree to lead 10-Woman tag team match during contract signing
- RK-Bro vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode — Raw tag team championship match
- The Miz & Maryse crash Edge’s return in heated war of words
- AJ Styles attempts to blindside The Street Profits during their match
- Damian Priest vs. Apollo Crews — United States championship match
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- Team Liv vs. Team Becks — 10 woman tag team match
- Experience the dominance of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley
- Veer Mahaan is coming to change the game on Raw
- Mr. McMahon sets out to teach Austin Theory a lesson in surprises
- Kevin Owens earns his way into WWE championship match
Loading comments...