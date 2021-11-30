WWE NXT results, live blog (Nov. 30, 2021): WarGames go home

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: The entry advantage for Sunday’s WarGames will be decided in two ladder matches — Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray, and fan-determined representatives from the Old School & New School men’s teams! Plus, Joe Gacy gets ready for his Cruiserweight title shot with an All-Inclusive Invitational, Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner battle Legado Del Fantasma for a chance to win the Tag Team championship from Imperium, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 30