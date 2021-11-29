WWE title match official for Day 1 PPV

WWE won’t be holding a pay-per-view (PPV) show in December, at least not from the main roster, but there will be a show on the very first day of 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. That show, fittingly enough, will be called Day 1.

Now we know one of the top matches on the card.

Indeed, Seth Rollins revealed during the open to Monday Night Raw this week that he would be challenging Big E for the WWE championship at the event. This will come more than two full months after Rollins won a 4-Way Ladder match to become the new number one contender.

WWE had to get through Survivor Series and all the brand warfare nonsense it brings, of course. Big E has also been dealing with Kevin Owens, who has fully turned heel and kept himself in the main event scene while somehow never really threatening to take the WWE championship for himself. Rollins, too, has been dealing with other issues, as he’s currently embroiled in a spat with Finn Balor.

There’s still plenty of time for this singles match to become something more. For now, it’s Big E vs. Rollins with the title on the line.

