WALTER is looking downright SVELTE

We haven’t seen much of WALTER since he dropped the NXT United Kingdom championship to Ilja Dragunov in a match of the year candidate at August’s TakeOver 36. Fans in England got a chance to see him in some European wrestling all-star matches with Cesaro, Sheamus & Finn Bálor during WWE’s recent UK tour. But other than that, The Ring General’s been laying low.

The 34 year old Austrian hasn’t just been twiddling his thumbs, though. As the folks behind BT Sport’s Twitter point out, WALTER’s been putting in time at the gym*.

Can we take a moment to appreciate @WalterAUT looking better than ever



A lot of graft has gone into this. Nothing but respect pic.twitter.com/1b6SMVPoSj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 29, 2021

For comparison’s sake, here’s Big Daddy at Worlds Collide shortly before the pandemic shutdowns began last winter:

Is this the work of a man who could be moving to the United States for a main roster run? Rumors are WALTER’s had some changes in his personal life (perhaps related to this?) which have made him more open to that than ever before.

If it happens, it seems he’ll be in the best shape of his life when he arrives.