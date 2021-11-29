It sounds like Nia Jax’s wrestling career is over

After she switched her social media handles from her WWE-given name to her real one, numerous sites around the wrestle web ran with headlines like “Nia Jax reveals her new ring name!”

This seems to have been based on Lina Fanene retweeting a fansite that changed its name after WWE released Jax earlier this month. It struck Fanene as hilarious, seeing as she’s leaning toward leaving squared circle in her rear view rather than continue to pursue a pro wrestling career.

She’s still having fun with her reputation from the ring, though.

Lol! Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. but it’s highly unlikely — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2021

Fanene had a successful modeling career prior to following her cousin Dwayne Johnson into the sports entertainment business. Given the response of many online fans to her WWE work, and the circumstances around her firing (she says the company cut her after she requested more time off to address her mental health), it’s not surprising the 37 year old is ready to explore new things rather than jump right back into wrestling.

Bad news for folks looking to make “what is Jia Nax doing in the Impact Zone?” jokes. But if it makes her happier, good news for Lina Fanene.