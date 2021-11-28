Edge is asking for help on who he should challenge next

Edge makes his return to WWE television on Monday Night Raw this week after a brief hiatus following the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. At said event, Edge defeated Seth Rollins to cap off their trilogy up 2-1.

Now, he’s set to appear on the red brand for the first time since being drafted there. That means he needs something to do. Leave it to the man himself to figure out how to go about that:

On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin! — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) November 28, 2021

What’s interesting here is that the number one contender on the show is the same guy he just got the better of in a prolonged program. Rollins, you’ll remember, still has a WWE championship match against Big E coming to him. If Edge just beat that guy at a major PPV, why wouldn’t he be in the mix for a title shot as well?

Then again, Rollins had to win a ladder match for that right, and Edge hasn’t even appeared on the show since the draft. Perhaps he does need to win a match first, at the very least.

So who should it be?

Tell us, and also him.