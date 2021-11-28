The best WWE pay-per-view matches of 2021

Throughout the year, we asked you to tell us the best match of the night following each and every WWE pay-per-view of 2021, from Royal Rumble right on through to Survivor Series. We did so, of course, for the purposes of compiling this very list right here, to tell us what matches you believed were the best.
Here are the results of each poll, based on which match got the most votes for “Match of the Night” on that particular event:
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
- Women’s Royal Rumble
- Men’s Royal Rumble
- Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
- Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
- Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- Elimination Chamber (Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin)
- Elimination Chamber (Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston)
- Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz
- Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison
- Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
- Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Ali vs. Elias
- Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
- Braun Strowman vs. Elias
- Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison
- Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
- AJ Styles & Omos vs. The New Day
- Women’s Tag Team Turmoil
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka
- Sheamus vs. Riddle
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
- Apollo Crews vs. Big E
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Tamina
- Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro
- Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Damian Priest vs. The Miz
- Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
- Sheamus vs. Ricochet
- Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
- Natalya vs. Mandy Rose
- Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
- Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
- Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match
- Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge
- Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match
- The Usos vs. The Mysterios
- Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
- AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
- Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
- Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
- Charlote Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley
- RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Damian Priest vs. Sheamus
- Big E vs. Baron Corbin
- Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
- The Usos vs. The Mysterios
- Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
- Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
- The Usos vs. The Street Profits
- Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
- The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles & Omos
- Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
- Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor
- Big E vs. Drew McIntyre
- Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
- Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega
- Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
- The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- RK-Bro vs. Omos & AJ Styles
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
- Roman Reigns vs. Big E
- Men’s Survivor Series Elimination match
- RK-Bro vs. The Usos
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest
- 25-man Battle Royal
- Women’s Survivor Series Elimination match
Here, then, is the list of all the top matches from each show:
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
- Elimination Chamber (Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin)
- Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
- Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro
- Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McInytre
- Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
- Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
This shows that Daniel Bryan was putting in work before leaving for AEW and Roman Reigns has been incredibly consistent during his time at the top.
See you again in 2022!
