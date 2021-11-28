The best WWE pay-per-view matches of 2021

Throughout the year, we asked you to tell us the best match of the night following each and every WWE pay-per-view of 2021, from Royal Rumble right on through to Survivor Series. We did so, of course, for the purposes of compiling this very list right here, to tell us what matches you believed were the best.

Here are the results of each poll, based on which match got the most votes for “Match of the Night” on that particular event:

Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Women’s Royal Rumble Men’s Royal Rumble Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg Sasha Banks vs. Carmella Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber (Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin) Elimination Chamber (Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston) Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Ali vs. Elias

Fastlane

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Big E vs. Apollo Crews Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Braun Strowman vs. Elias

WrestleMania 37 Night One

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon AJ Styles & Omos vs. The New Day Women’s Tag Team Turmoil

WrestleMania 37 Night Two

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka Sheamus vs. Riddle Randy Orton vs. The Fiend Apollo Crews vs. Big E Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Tamina

WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Damian Priest vs. The Miz Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Sheamus vs. Ricochet

Hell in a Cell

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Natalya vs. Mandy Rose Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Money in the Bank

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Roman Reigns vs. Edge Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match The Usos vs. The Mysterios Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders

SummerSlam

Edge vs. Seth Rollins Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Charlote Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos Damian Priest vs. Sheamus Big E vs. Baron Corbin Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal The Usos vs. The Mysterios

Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus The Usos vs. The Street Profits Liv Morgan vs. Carmella The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles & Omos Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

Crown Jewel

Edge vs. Seth Rollins Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor Big E vs. Drew McIntyre Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin RK-Bro vs. Omos & AJ Styles

Survivor Series

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair Roman Reigns vs. Big E Men’s Survivor Series Elimination match RK-Bro vs. The Usos Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest 25-man Battle Royal Women’s Survivor Series Elimination match

Here, then, is the list of all the top matches from each show:

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Elimination Chamber (Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin)

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McInytre

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

This shows that Daniel Bryan was putting in work before leaving for AEW and Roman Reigns has been incredibly consistent during his time at the top.

See you again in 2022!