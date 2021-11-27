Rhea Ripley thought Nikki A.S.H. being excluded from Survivor Series was ‘disrespectful’

We’re a bit late getting to this but Rhea Ripley’s comments to Sportskeeda in the hours before Survivor Series this year are worth taking a look at. Here’s what she said when asked about Nikki A.S.H. being excluded from the women’s team representing the Monday Night Raw brand:

“I think I’m more disappointed than Nikki is because she’s such a positive person. Like, yes, I know that she’s upset, but I am very upset for her because I know that she’s worked so incredibly hard for everything that she’s accomplished and she’s been in this business for a lot longer than I have. To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful. To have one half of your tag team champions on the team and not the other half? It just seems a little bit silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be the champions so why not have Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic. I’m just disappointed, I really am.”

Going into Survivor Series, Ripley and A.S.H. were women’s tag team champions. This is made all the worse by the fact that the very next night on Raw, they lost those titles to Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. Which, yeah, she made comments about those two in the full interview and much of this can be seen as building around that.

But it really does make you wonder why Nikki couldn’t be included.

We’ll see what’s to come for the unlikely pairing.