Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Survivor Series 2021 and all of its fallout, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock has increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Becky Lynch

In case there was any doubt about it, Becky Lynch’s victory over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series cemented the fact that Lynch is the top women’s star in WWE.

Stock Up #2: Bianca Belair

Belair needed something to go her way after repeatedly failing to win championship gold in the previous months. She got her moment at Survivor Series, where she came back from a 4-on-1 deficit in the traditional elimination match to become the sole survivor.

Stock Up #1: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was the sole survivor in the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series, and then he beat the hell out of Finn Balor the next night (Nov. 22) on Raw. Rollins is lined up for a future WWE championship match against Big E, and it’s not crazy at all to think Seth might be the champ on the road to WrestleMania 38.

Now let’s see whose stock has decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland’s debut match on SmackDown took place last night (Nov. 26), and the main takeaway is that his push is dead on arrival. The guy didn’t even get his own theme song, and instead latched onto Sheamus’ entrance. Then he lost against mid-carder Cesaro in under three minutes. After losing the match, the commentary team said Holland was “very dominant,” so it would appear WWE actually thinks this was a good way to debut a new wrestler. Nope.

To add a cherry on top, Holland lost again later in the night when Cesaro eliminated him from a Battle Royal.

Stock Down #2: Nikki A.S.H.

Prior to their tag team title match on Raw, Zelina Vega and Carmella called out Nikki A.S.H. as being the obvious weak link on her team with Rhea Ripley. The heels went on to prove why that’s the case, as they isolated Nikki in the match and beat her to win the titles. Considering that Nikki was also left off the Raw Survivor Series team even though her partner made the cut, things are not looking good for Nikki’s creative direction right now.

Stock Down #1: Toni Storm

I guess Charlotte Flair needed to get her heat back after losing against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series, so she embarrassed Toni Storm by smashing a pie in her face on SmackDown. In response, Storm inexplicably just stood there and allowed Flair to casually walk up to her and smash a second pie right in her face. Flair challenged Storm to do something about it, but Storm just stood there humiliated, doing nothing.

Just like that, WWE cut Storm’s legs out from under her. All she really had to do was charge Flair and take her down after the first pie attack. Instead, the message sent is that Flair is a star and Storm is a nobody. This is the opposite of how to build credibility for a new challenger to Flair’s title.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think has changed the most this week?