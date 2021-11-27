Xavier Woods talks finding out about latest WWE releases while live on G4

After the latest round of WWE releases, a clip of Austin Creed/Xavier Woods went viral. Woods was on a live edition of Attack of the Show in his new role as a host on the rebooted video game network G4 when the news broke.

The video showed him checking his phone, walking off-set, returning with a shell shocked look on his face and telling Kevin Pereira he “probably shouldn’t” talk about what rattled him.

While doing press for Survivor Series, Ariel Helwani asked the King of the Ring if the segment was what we all thought it was. Woods confirmed, and spoke a little about that experience — and the releases in general.

“It sucks dude. It sucks, cause those people are my friends, and some of those guys didn’t even get a chance to have a match on TV, you know? So, it always sucks hearing that news. And I saw that [the G4 clip] floating around too, somebody sent it to me, and I — legit — I just needed to take a second. Because I knew we still had an hour left on the live stream. That is my job, I have to do my job. But I also have to check on my friends, make sure people are okay. And I’m not trying to say like, ‘Me! Me!’ It’s just — obviously it happens. It’s a job, it happens everywhere. But it doesn’t make it suck any less when you’re not working with your friends any more.”

You can see the original video and Helwani & Woods’ conversation here: