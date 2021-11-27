Congrats to Mustafa Ali, Kofi Kingston & their families!

We got happy news from a couple of our favorite WWE Superstars this week.

On Wednesday night (Nov. 24), Mustafa Ali shared a picture of himself holding new daughter Dua.

we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. pic.twitter.com/tHxpow8z4D — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 25, 2021

Ali (real name Adeel Alam) and his wife Uzma now have three children, two girls and a boy.

The blessings kept coming on Fri., Nov. 22. Kofi Kingston (real name Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah) posted that he & wife Kori recently welcomed their third child to the world.

Lotus has two older brothers, so if we ever get a match between these two trios, it’ll either have to take place outside WWE or with modified mixed tag rules. Seeing as The ‘E never gave us the Kingston vs. Ali match we wanted even though it had a great, KofiMania-based story built right into it... we can probably go ahead and that take place somewhere else.

Team Ali vs. Team Kofi, coming to PWG in the summer of 2043!