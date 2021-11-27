WWE holiday show strikes again

WWE holiday shows are rarely good, considering they love to force in holiday themed bits that make for silly TV that is dumb fun at best.
This week on Friday Night SmackDown, we got a Thanksgiving edition the day after the actual holiday and it featured:
- Humberto getting put through a table of food during a match pitting his tag team partner, Angel, against Rick BOOGS in what WWE called a “Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown”
- Charlotte Flair pie facing Toni Storm
- A battle royal called the “Black Friday Invitational”
There really was no need for any of it.
Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week:
- Roman Reigns basks in his dominance as he awaits his next challenger
- Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
- Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland
- Rick Boogs vs. Angel — Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown
- Xia Li hates vultures and will always rise up to face them
- Charlotte Flair humiliates Toni Storm with a pie to the face
- Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- A Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal decides Reigns’ next challenger
- Panic sets in with news of Brock Lesnar’s SmackDown return
- Flair says Storm doesn’t deserve a title opportunity
- Cesaro will continue to upset Sheamus and Ridge Holland
