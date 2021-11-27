WWE holiday show strikes again

WWE holiday shows are rarely good, considering they love to force in holiday themed bits that make for silly TV that is dumb fun at best.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, we got a Thanksgiving edition the day after the actual holiday and it featured:

- Humberto getting put through a table of food during a match pitting his tag team partner, Angel, against Rick BOOGS in what WWE called a “Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown”

- Charlotte Flair pie facing Toni Storm

- A battle royal called the “Black Friday Invitational”

There really was no need for any of it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: